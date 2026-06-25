Chinese FM meets Austrian counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger on Thursday in Beijing.



Noting that China-Austria bilateral ties have maintained sound and steady development on the whole over the past 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the most valuable experience guiding bilateral ties lies in mutual respect and equality. He added that the most effective approach is openness, inclusiveness as well as mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.



The China-Austria friendly strategic partnership fully proves that countries varying in size, social system and civilization can forge sound friendship and partnerships, said Wang.



Wang said China congratulates Austria on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council and China stands ready to step up communication and coordination with Austria to jointly uphold the authority of the UN.



Wang said China and Europe are partners instead of rivals, and China's development represents opportunities for Europe rather than a challenge. China appreciates Austria's rational and pragmatic China policy and hopes Austria will continue to play a constructive role in advancing China-Europe ties, he added.



Meinl-Reisinger said that Austria attaches great importance to developing bilateral ties with China, remains committed to the one-China policy, and stands ready to take the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties as an opportunity to step up strategic dialogue with China and expand all-round cooperation covering trade, investment and green development.



Austria is prepared to support candid China-Europe dialogue to advance the sound and steady growth of China-Europe ties, she added.

