Deadly earthquake

People walk past a collapsed building following earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 25, 2026. Powerful twin earthquakes have killed at least 164 people and injured 971, the nation's acting president said Thursday. Photo: VCG
Venezuela on Thursday declared a state of emergency following strong earthquakes, with acting President Delcy Rodriguez announcing the ...
At least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted Venezuela late ...
Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez said early Thursday that the death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck ...