Two Chinese citizens confirmed dead after Venezuela earthquakes; Chinese-funded institutions join rescue efforts

People cleaning debris in Bello Campo, Caracas, Venezuela on Thursday June 25, 2026. Photo: VCG

Two Chinese citizens have been confirmed dead in Venezuela's June 24 earthquakes, the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela said, after two consecutive powerful quakes above magnitude 7 struck the country on Tuesday evening local time, causing heavy casualties, according to CCTV News.The death toll from Venezuela's catastrophic earthquakes has risen to around 235, with at least 4,300 people injured, Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado told state media on Thursday. "Unfortunately we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities," Alvarado said, according to the AP.The number of dead and injured is expected to rise with thousands reported missing, according to the AP.Governments and humanitarian organizations worldwide have begun sending cash, rescue teams and other aid to Venezuela after the two powerful earthquakes. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said the humanitarian affairs office was coordinating deployment of international urban search-and-rescue teams, Reuters reported."The coming days will require a massive collective effort to support the government-led response and help communities," he said. Some 8 million people in the country required humanitarian aid even before the quake, he added, and the disaster could make them more vulnerable.According to CCTV News, Chinese rescue teams joined Venezuelan authorities in disaster-relief operations in Caracas on Thursday after a residential building in the capital suffered a partial structural collapse following the earthquakes, leaving its steel framework and exterior facade severely damaged and posing a risk of further collapse.Under the coordination of the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela, rescue personnel from several Chinese-funded institutions quickly arrived at the site and deployed cranes and other equipment to dismantle dangerous overhead structures and clear debris.The teams worked in coordination, with one group hoisting and dismantling suspended steel stairs and large metal frames, while another inspected the damaged building for potential safety hazards.Venezuelan emergency authorities also took part in the joint operation, helping evacuate nearby residents and enforce safety controls. Rescue work is being carried out in shifts and will continue until all high-risk structures are removed. Chinese rescue teams are expected to continue participating in other disaster-relief work after completing the mission, per CCTV News.