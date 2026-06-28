China-New Zealand cultural exchange event held in Auckland

The 2026 Matariki multicultural festival was held in Auckland, the largest city of New Zealand, on Saturday evening to mark the Maori New Year.



A Maori welcome ceremony started the event jointly hosted by the New Zealand Multiculture and Arts Exchange Centre and the Hoani Waititi Marae. Traditional Maori songs and dance and cultural performances, Chinese martial arts, Chinese dance, and choir performances showcased the unique charm of Maori and Chinese cultures.



In his speech, Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie noted that Matariki, a special occasion in the New Zealand calendar which marks the start of the Maori New Year, is a unique and significant traditional festival of New Zealand.



It embodies the time-honored wisdom of the Maori people, reverence for nature, devotion to family and safeguarding of the land, Chen said, adding these values resonate deeply with the Chinese cultural traditions of respecting heaven and loving all people, cherishing family reunions and pursuing a harmony between nature and humanity.



"This shared spiritual foundation serves as a natural bond for dialogue between our two civilizations," he stressed.



The organizers said they hoped the event would build a new platform for exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Maori cultures, further enhance connections and friendship among New Zealand's diverse communities, and showcase the country's multicultural character.



The performance attracted hundreds of spectators, including representatives from political, business and cultural circles, as well as local residents.

