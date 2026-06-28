China braces for new round of heavy rain, floods in southern regions

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday arranged flood prevention work as a fresh round of heavy rain is expected to affect southern parts of the country.



From June 28 to July 3, heavy rainfall is forecast in most areas south of the Yangtze River, eastern and southern parts of southwest China, northwestern parts of south China, and southern Hubei in central China, according to the ministry.



Parts of southern Anhui, northern Jiangxi, northern Hunan, southern Hubei, southern Guizhou and northwestern Guangxi are expected to see heavy downpours.



Affected by the rainfall, several rivers in the Yangtze River basin, the Pearl River basin, areas around Taihu Lake, Zhejiang and Fujian in east China are expected to experience notable rises in water levels.



The ministry urged local water resources departments and river basin authorities to closely monitor flood risks in key areas, strengthen forecasting and early warning, and step up prevention against floods in medium and small rivers as well as mountain torrents.



It also called for proper operation of water projects, stepping up patrols of reservoirs and river embankments, and adopting safety measures for projects under construction during the flood season.

