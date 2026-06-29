CHINA / MILITARY
PLA Southern Theater Command conducts air and sea patrols in response to Philippines' 'joint patrols' with outside forces
By Global Times Published: Jun 29, 2026 12:02 PM
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From June 27 to 28, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command organized routine air and sea patrols in the South China Sea, said Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command. The Philippines has sought to draw in countries from outside the region to conduct so-called "joint patrols," disrupting the situation in the South China Sea and undermining regional peace and stability. Zhai said the theater command's forces will remain on high alert, resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold peace and stability in the region.
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