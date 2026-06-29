Hungarian cultural delegation explores ancient architecture in China's Shanxi

Hungarian artists paint next to an ancient building in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 18, 2026. A total of 23 artists, art educators, students and cultural professionals from Hungary wrapped up their discovery tour of the ancient architectural heritages in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhihao)







A total of 23 artists, art educators, students and cultural professionals from Hungary wrapped up their discovery tour of the ancient architectural heritages in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday.During the tour that started on June 17, participants traveled to the cities of Taiyuan, Xinzhou and Datong, visiting renowned cultural heritage sites including the Yingxian Wooden Pagoda, the Yungang Grottoes, and the ancient town of Pingyao.Through sketching, field studies and artistic creation, they gained first-hand experience of Shanxi's rich historical and cultural legacy.Renowned for its sophisticated timber-frame construction system, ancient Chinese architecture embodies the wisdom, craftsmanship and aesthetic ideals of generations of Chinese artisans. Shanxi is home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."China-Hungary relations have maintained strong momentum in recent years. In 2024, the two countries established an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, creating new opportunities for cooperation in cultural and people-to-people exchanges.Dankó Réka Tünde, a representative of the Sino-European Foundation of Chinese Culture and Education, said art serves as a universal language capable of conveying emotions, ideas and values beyond linguistic boundaries."The program offers Hungarian artists a valuable opportunity to experience Shanxi's profound historical and cultural heritage up close, while also serving as an important testament to dialogue and friendship between our two countries," she said."We are especially pleased that the participants are present not only as exhibitors and creators, but also as travelers, observers and cultural ambassadors," Dankó added. "The works created here will not only be artistic creations but also lasting imprints of the dialogue and friendship between our two countries."Hungarian artist Szabó Ábel said he was deeply impressed by China's architecture and traditional arts."I am very curious about Chinese architecture and traditional art. What I have seen here is truly remarkable, and I hope to incorporate some of these inspirations into my own artistic creations," he said.Hungarian student Oreg Zsofia Adel expressed particular interest in Chinese architectural techniques, murals and traditional paintings."The most interesting thing to me is that many of these structures were built without using any nails at all," she said, noting that Shanxi's architectural motifs, mural art and natural landscapes had already provided her with abundant inspiration for future works.According to the organizers, selected artworks created during the program will be compiled into a trilingual album in Chinese, Hungarian and English. The works will also be showcased in touring exhibitions in both China and Hungary.

A Hungarian artist paints next to an ancient building in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 18, 2026. A total of 23 artists, art educators, students and cultural professionals from Hungary wrapped up their discovery tour of the ancient architectural heritages in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhihao)