Xi meets Belarusian president

Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing on Monday.China and Belarus should maintain strategic communication, and promote the continuous progress of bilateral relations that are already running at a high level to better benefit the peoples of the two countries, Xi stressed.China supports Belarus in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in pursuing a development path that suits its own national conditions, Xi said, expressing China's willingness to continue to offer assistance within its capacity for the development of Belarus.The two countries should mobilize resources from various sectors to advance Belt and Road cooperation, and enhance coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks to serve as a stabilizing force in a turbulent world, Xi said.