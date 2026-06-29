Level-IV emergency response activated following 5.5-magnitude quake in Southwest China's Sichuan; 13 suffer minor injuries: reports

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on June 29, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News

After a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, a Level-IV national emergency response for earthquake disaster relief has been activated and central authorities dispatched a working team to the affected area to guide response efforts, according to CCTV News.No deaths were reported, and 13 people sustained minor injuries as of 3:30 am Monday, local authorities said, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Monday.The Sichuan provincial earthquake relief headquarters also dispatched a working group to the affected area to oversee and guide rescue and emergency response efforts, CCTV News reported on Monday.An initial assessment found that one person remains hospitalized with a fracture, while the others have been discharged and returned home. Authorities have evacuated and temporarily resettled 225 people. Local officials are now conducting a second round of inspections to further assess the damage and identify any additional impacts.The earthquake occurred at 0:12 am Monday (Beijing Time). The epicenter was monitored at 28.50 degrees north latitude and 104.69 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 6 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.A student at Yibin University's campus in Cuiping district surnamed Xu told the Global Times on Monday that she had stayed up late finishing her homework and had gone to bed only minutes before the earthquake struck. When she first felt the dormitory shake, she assumed the movement came from her roommate on the opposite bunk. Another student in the room yelled "earthquake," prompting the two students to bolt outside immediately.As a native of Sichuan who has lived through numerous earthquakes, Xu remained calm and was hesitating of going downstairs. But after seeing most of the students have evacuated and the dorm supervisor going door to door instructing everyone to leave, "I made my way to the playground, and stayed about half an hour before returning to the dorm room," Xu recounted.Another student at another campus of Yibin University was on an upper floor when the earthquake struck. She told the Global Times on condition of anonymity that parts of the ceiling, tiles and the tube light all fell, while the intense shaking caused furniture to move. "I was overwhelmed and the only thought left was to escape," she said.Following the earthquake, the Yibin earthquake relief headquarters activated a Level III emergency response. Municipal departments, together with county- and district-level authorities, launched disaster assessment and relief operations, according to CCTV News.