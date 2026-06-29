Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrols in waters near Kinmen

The coast guard of east China's Fujian Province on Monday conducted routine law enforcement patrols in accordance with the law in the waters near Kinmen, said a spokesperson for a regional branch of China Coast Guard (CCG).



Since the beginning of June, the Fujian coast guard has dispatched task groups to strengthen control and management over relevant waters, said Zhu Anqing, spokesperson of the CCG Donghai Branch.



Zhu added that this is an effective step to protect the legitimate rights and interests, as well as the lives and property of fishermen on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and to ensure orderly navigation and activities in the waters between Xiamen and Kinmen.

