5.5-magnitude quake causes 15 injuries in China's Sichuan

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Monday left 15 people with minor injuries as of 2 p.m., the city's earthquake relief headquarters said.



Among those injured, one was still receiving treatment in hospital, while the remaining 14 had been discharged. A total of 211 people have been evacuated and resettled. A total of 1,819 rooms in 933 households sustained general damage, while 40 rooms in 18 households were reported to be severely damaged.



The earthquake occurred at 0:12 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time). The epicenter was located at 28.50 degrees north latitude and 104.69 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 6 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.



After the earthquake hit, 31 rescue teams consisting of 340 personnel from fire and rescue services, emergency rescue forces and militias, as well as 62 vehicles, were deployed to the affected area for search and rescue work.



Local authorities have evacuated people under threat from 296 registered geological hazard points and 342 high-risk areas. A total of 1,300 pieces of emergency relief supplies have been urgently allocated.



All expressways, national and provincial highways, and rural roads in the affected areas have resumed traffic. Power supply remains stable, and communication networks are operating normally.



To prevent secondary disasters, local authorities have pooled forces to conduct full-coverage post-quake screening for geological hazards.

