China activates Level-IV geological disaster response after Sichuan quake

China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV national emergency response for geological disasters in the country's southwestern Sichuan Province on Monday, following a 5.5-magnitude earthquake.



No deaths were reported, while 13 people sustained minor injuries as of 3:30 a.m. Monday after the quake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, according to local authorities.



The ministry urged local authorities to guard against secondary geological hazards, strengthen coordination, monitor disaster risks in the affected areas, enhance inspections and early warnings, and relocate people from danger zones promptly to minimize casualties.



The office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have dispatched a working group to the quake-hit area to guide relief and rescue efforts.

