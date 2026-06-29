China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket completes static fire test

China's reusable carrier rocket Zhuque-3 successfully completed a static fire test on Monday in northwest China, laying a solid foundation for subsequent flight missions, according to its developer LandSpace.



A static fire test is a critical pre-launch procedure in which a rocket's engines are ignited while the vehicle is secured on the ground to verify its performance and safety.



The test, conducted at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone, comprehensively verified the rocket system, the launch site system, and their compatibility, said the Beijing-based rocket manufacturer.



All systems functioned normally during the test, with the data and results meeting expectations, confirming the accuracy and coordination of system operations, said LandSpace.



All key ground verification work before the launch has now been completed. In the next phase, the test team will carry out launch preparations as planned, fully preparing for the flight test mission, it added.



Zhuque-3 is a domestically developed, reusable launch vehicle powered by liquid oxygen-methane. It has been developed for large-scale satellite constellation networking missions.



The rocket's first stage is equipped with a reaction control system, grid fins and landing legs, enabling vertical landing and reuse after liftoff.



The rocket completed its maiden flight on Dec. 3, 2025. Its second stage entered its designated orbit, but the recovery of its first stage failed.



Its first-stage booster experienced anomalous combustion during recovery, failing to achieve a soft touchdown on the landing pad, according to LandSpace.