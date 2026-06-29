CHINA / MILITARY
PLA Southern Theater Command conducts routine patrol in South China Sea amid Philippines' 'joint patrols' with external countries
By Global Times Published: Jun 29, 2026 08:09 PM
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The PLA Southern Theater Command (STC) naval and air forces conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea on Saturday and Sunday, said Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA STC, on Monday. 

In an attempt to stir up troubles in the South China Sea, the Philippines co-opted countries outside the region to organize so-called joint patrols, disrupting peace and stability in the region. Forces of the STC will resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability, said Zhai. 

Global Times
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