China, ROK 2nd-phase FTA talks make substantial progress: media report

China South Korea Photo:VCG

The 15th round of the second-phase negotiations on the China-ROK Free Trade Agreement was held in Beijing from June 22 to 26, the CCTV News reported on Monday.The two countries held in-depth discussions on issues including cross-border trade in services and financial services, as well as negative-list market access, making substantial progress. They agreed to conclude the second-phase negotiations at an early date, further raise the level of openness in the services and investment sectors, and deliver more tangible benefits to the businesses and people of both countries, the media report said.Global Times