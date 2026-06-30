PLA conducts combat readiness patrols, CCG carries out law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao

Screenshot from the video released by the PLA Southern Theater Command on the combat readiness patrols in territorial sea and airspace of China’s Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas

On Tuesday, naval and air units of the PLA Southern Theater Command (STC) conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, according to a release from the STC. Huangyan Dao is an inherent part of China's territory.Since June, forces of the STC have enhanced readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts. They are meant to resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, said STC.Footage released by the STC captured a Chinese naval officer ordering a Philippine aircraft to adjust its course immediately and leave the area, telling it that Huangyan Islands are an inherent territory of China.The video also featured a dialogue between two Chinese Air Force pilots. Pilot Chai Jin asked, “How does it feel to fly this far out for the first time?” Pilot Liao Xiaodong replied, “I’m a little excited, but also a bit nervous.”Chai Jin responded, “We’re just patrolling our own backyard – what’s there to be nervous about.”Also on Tuesday, the China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of China’s Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Since June, the CCG has enhanced law-enforcement patrols in the territorial sea of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, and regulated ships engaged in illegal, rights-violation activities in accordance with laws and regulations.Such patrols are meant to further strengthen orderly management of relevant waters and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to CCG.Global Times