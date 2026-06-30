SOURCE / ECONOMY
Root causes of challenges EU faces do not lie with China: FM on trade imbalance
By Global Times Published: Jun 30, 2026 03:58 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


Asked to comment on remarks by European Commissioner for Trade Maros Šefčovič, who claimed that the trade imbalance between the EU and China was becoming increasingly unsustainable and that maintaining the status quo was not an option, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referred the media to the relevant Chinese authorities for specifics.

Guo noted that China and the EU are partners, not rivals. The essence of China-EU economic and trade cooperation lies in mutual benefit and shared gains. The root causes of the challenges facing the EU do not lie with China, and the key to addressing bilateral economic and trade issues is to deepen China-EU cooperation and achieve common development.

China stands ready to strengthen communication and consultations with the EU and, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and reciprocity, properly handle trade differences in a constructive manner and jointly safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson added.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
China closely monitoring relevant developments, will take necessary measures: Chinese FM on EU’s reported meeting on protectionist measures

Asked to respond to media inquiries regarding reports that the European Commission will hold a meeting on Friday ...

MOFCOM vows countermeasures if EU introduces new trade tool

If a trade surplus alone is enough to warrant the label of "overcapacity," then aren’t the automobiles, pharmaceuticals, ...

China will take measures to safeguard firms’ rights, interests, if they face discriminatory treatment under EU’s revised Cybersecurity Act: MOFCOM

If Chinese enterprises face discriminatory treatment as a result of the EU's revision of the EU Cybersecurity Act, ...