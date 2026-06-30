Root causes of challenges EU faces do not lie with China: FM on trade imbalance

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked to comment on remarks by European Commissioner for Trade Maros Šefčovič, who claimed that the trade imbalance between the EU and China was becoming increasingly unsustainable and that maintaining the status quo was not an option, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referred the media to the relevant Chinese authorities for specifics.Guo noted that China and the EU are partners, not rivals. The essence of China-EU economic and trade cooperation lies in mutual benefit and shared gains. The root causes of the challenges facing the EU do not lie with China, and the key to addressing bilateral economic and trade issues is to deepen China-EU cooperation and achieve common development.China stands ready to strengthen communication and consultations with the EU and, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and reciprocity, properly handle trade differences in a constructive manner and jointly safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson added.Global Times