China to build near-Earth asteroid warning system as planetary defense against potential asteroid strikes: CNSA

A screenshot from an animation of a Chinese asteroid defense mission Photo: VCG

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on Tuesday that China will establish a coordinated ground- and space-based monitoring system for near-Earth asteroids to provide early warning and monitoring support for planetary defense against potential asteroid impacts, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported on Tuesday.The risk of near-Earth asteroid impacts is regarded as a potential threat and a common challenge facing all humanity. According to the United Nations, June 30 is observed each year as International Asteroid Day.According to CCTV's coverage, as a responsible major spacefaring nation, China is advancing plans for its asteroid defense system. Effective planetary defense requires early warning, with integrated ground- and space-based monitoring network at the core.As of June 2026, more than 40,000 near-Earth asteroids had been discovered and catalogued globally. Although none has been confirmed to be on a definite collision course with Earth, many smaller celestial bodies have yet to be detected. According to CCTV, China has made initial breakthroughs in early-warning models and algorithms for asteroid impact risks, and is developing an operational near-Earth asteroid risk warning system.Following the detection of a potentially hazardous asteroid, the next step is determining how to deflect it. Song Zhongping, a military affairs and aerospace technology expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday that one of the most straightforward approaches is kinetic impact, in which a spacecraft or missile collides with the asteroid to alter its trajectory or break it into smaller fragments, thereby reducing the overall threat.Song said another set of approaches focuses on changing the asteroid's orbit. These include gravity tractors, laser ablation and continuous-thrust techniques, with the ultimate goal of nudging the asteroid away from Earth's orbital path well in advance, preventing a potential impact.Wu Weiren, Chief designer of China's Lunar Exploration Program, said that China plans to carry out a kinetic impact test on an asteroid tens of millions of kilometers away around 2027, with the aim of altering its orbit. The mission will also conduct in-orbit assessments to evaluate the effectiveness of the impact, according to a report posted by CNSA, citing the Science and Technology Daily.Song said with the capabilities, technological expertise and resources to advance such efforts, China is contributing to global planetary defense and the shared goal of safeguarding humanity from potential asteroid threats.