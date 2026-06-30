China's top diplomat meets candidate for next UN secretary-general Espinosa

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Maria Fernanda Espinosa, former president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and a candidate for the next United Nations secretary-general, on Tuesday in Beijing.



Espinosa, also former foreign minister of Ecuador, said the world today urgently needs a UN that can prevent crises more promptly, coordinate and cooperate more closely, and take actions more efficiently.



Stressing that she firmly adheres to the one-China principle, Espinosa said she supports the four global initiatives proposed by China, appreciates China's long-term commitment to multilateralism, defense of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and safeguarding the common interests of developing countries.



Espinosa said she is ready to work with the international community, including China, to advance the three pillars of the UN, which are peace and security, development and human rights, while consolidating its prestige.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said facing the complex and severe international situation, the UN needs to invigorate itself, enhance its operational capacity, play its due role and live up to the expectations of all parties.



China has always been a firm supporter of the cause of the UN and multilateralism, he added.



The selection of the next UN secretary-general is not only related to the future direction of UN reform and development, but also to the vital interests of member states, Wang said, adding that any candidate must abide by the Charter, be competent, impartial and upright, and perform duties with responsibility.



As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and an important member of the Global South, China will participate in the selection process with a responsible attitude and support the UN in regaining its authority and vitality, Wang said.

