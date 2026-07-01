Paraguay should stand on the right side of history, Chinese FM spokesperson says over Paraguayan FM’s bid of trade with China while keeping ties with Taiwan island
By Global Times Published: Jul 01, 2026 04:06 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun
When asked about claims by Paraguayan Foreign Minister that Paraguay is willing to engage in trade with China, provided that it is not required to sever its so-called diplomatic ties with the Taiwan island, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China has repeatedly made its position clear on this issue. The Paraguayan government and its leaders should follow the prevailing trend of history and the will of the people, and stand on the right side of history and the side of the overwhelming majority of the international community. They should make the correct decision that serves their country's fundamental and long-term interests, rather than further isolate themselves.