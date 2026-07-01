Croatian city councilor: Unity is a key to CPC’s success
By People's Daily Online Published: Jul 01, 2026 04:21 PM
Kruno Raguz, a member of the Vukovar City Council in Croatia, recently said in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online that unity is a key to the Communist Party of China's success.
Impressed by China's development, he noted that the Chinese people stand together and build their country together. Despite their different systems, he said Croatia and China share the same goal of improving people's living standards.