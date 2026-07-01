China’s new regulation on outbound investment takes effect in a move marking nation’s high-level opening-up

View of a container vessel near Qingdao port in East China's Shandong Province on April 7, 2026 Photo: VCG

China's new regulation on outbound investment officially took effect on Wednesday.Analysts said the law marks a significant step in China's high-level institutional opening-up, is a proactive effort to align with international high-standard economic and trade rules, and is set to boost high-quality development of the country's outbound investment.The regulation was published on the Chinese government website one month ago on June 1. Consisting of 34 articles, the regulation highlights efforts to proactively align with international high-standard economic and trade rules, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and promote international cooperation in industrial and supply chains. The rules stress opposition to unilateralism and protectionism, and will promote the building of an open global economy, according to the document.The regulation clarifies the relationship between rights and obligations in outbound investment, Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Wednesday."On one hand, they specify the obligations that investors must fulfill; on the other hand, they safeguard the legitimate rights entitled to them," Zhou said. "As an administrative regulation issued by the State Council, it has a binding effect on all competent authorities and provides enterprises with a clear institutional framework."Under the new regulation, where Chinese investors encounter investment barriers or other operational obstacles overseas, China's competent authority may launch an investigation in accordance with the law and take appropriate measures based on the findings.In response to certain Western media's misunderstanding or bias against the new regulation, Huo Jianguo, a vice chairperson of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the issuance of the regulation is a necessary step given the current stage of China's outward investment development.Chinese enterprises' outbound investment maintained a healthy, steady and orderly growth in recent years."The regulation clarifies institutional arrangements for the service, administration and protection of outbound investment so it can effectively safeguard investors and their legitimate rights and interests in overseas operations," Huo said.