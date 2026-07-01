Chinese FM says China, US should stay on course toward building constructive relationship of strategic stability

China and the United States should remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course toward building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.



In May this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump reached a series of common understandings in Beijing, including on building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability, which has provided strategic guidance and set the direction for the development of bilateral ties over the next three years and beyond, Wang said.



Building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability reflects the aspirations of the two peoples, meets the expectations of the international community, and serves the fundamental interests of both countries, Wang said.



Wang said that both sides should always uphold the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into specific policies and practical measures.



Building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability is not just a slogan and it requires action, Wang said, calling for both sides to move in the same direction and make persistent efforts.



To this end, Wang said, both sides should extend the cooperation list, create more positive agendas, and at the same time narrow the list of problems and manage various risks and hidden dangers.



Noting that the Taiwan question has far-reaching implications, Wang urged the US side to handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence.



Both sides agreed that the phone conversation between the two foreign ministers was positive and constructive, and agreed to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continue to maintain communication in a flexible manner.

