Xi hails CPC's 105-year 'epic,' urges building modern socialist China

A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on July 1, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Epic in millennia-long history

Wider recognition

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed the 105-year history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as the "most magnificent epic" of the Chinese nation and urged the Party to press ahead to build China into a modern socialist country on schedule.Addressing a gathering marking the CPC's 105th founding anniversary, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on Party members to remain steadfast in their convictions and work tirelessly to fulfill the Party's missions in the new era and on the new journey, Xinhua News Agency reported.Founded in 1921 against the backdrop of a weak China plagued by foreign humiliation and poverty, the CPC has grown from a small group of just over 50 members into the world's largest governing party with tremendous global influence. Xi underscored the importance of meeting the goal of fully realizing socialist modernization by the middle of the century."Time stops for no one, and neither does history," he said.Across China, celebrations were held to mark the anniversary of the CPC's founding. Party members gathered to renew their vows and remember their mission, while many others visited historical memorial halls to pay their respects and learn about the Party's journey.The CPC has led the Chinese people in writing the most magnificent epic in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation through unremitting endeavors, Xi said at the gathering marking the 105th anniversary of the CPC on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.The endeavors over the past 105 years have fundamentally transformed the future of the Chinese people, opened up the right path for achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and demonstrated the strong vitality of Marxism, said Xi.They have also produced a profound influence on the course of world history, and made the CPC a powerful Communist Party, he said.Xi also stressed upholding the absolute Party leadership over the people's armed forces. He urged efforts to achieve the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and elevate the people's armed forces to world-class standards at a faster pace.Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment for the CPC, Xi said on Wednesday. He pledged resolute actions to fight secessionists seeking "Taiwan independence," oppose external interference, and advance national reunification.President Xi's speech comprehensively answers three fundamental questions about the CPC's 105-year history: what it has accomplished, why it has succeeded, and how it has advanced its cause. It highlights the Party's role in transforming China and influencing the world, attributes its achievements to its distinctive qualities and explains that its success has been driven by a scientific approach to governance, Xin Ming, a professor from the School of Marxism at Beihang University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Together, these arguments present the Party's defining character, explain why the CPC has succeeded, and reaffirm its determination to continue along its chosen path, Xin said. He added that it is especially important at this critical juncture to strengthen confidence in the country's future development and maintain strategic resolve across society.At the gathering on Wednesday, Xi also conferred the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, on model CPC members at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing on Wednesday morning.Across China, various events were held to celebrate the anniversary. The Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing launched a series of special exhibitions showcasing the Party's history and the enduring spirit that shaped its development. A Global Times reporter on Wednesday witnessed streams of visitors visiting the museum to experience the exhibitions and revisit the Party's history."Visiting the museum today, on the Party's birthday, feels especially meaningful. Witnessing probationary members take their official oaths reminds me once again of the honor and responsibility of being a CPC member," said 73-year-old Gao Jilie."I brought my granddaughter so she can learn about the Party's history and traditions from an early age. Today she is a Young Pioneer, but in the future, she may join the Party, which is a lifelong journey of growth and commitment. I hope this visit helps us reflect on our history, carry forward our revolutionary heritage, and find inspiration for the future," Gao added.Meanwhile, in Shanghai, the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the CPC also drew large crowds despite the rain. Among the visitors was Yan Weiyong, who joined the Communist Party of China in 1976 and has made the site an annual destination for decades.Seeing so many visitors today, including children, reflects the Party's deep roots among the people and gives me confidence that its mission will endure, Yan said, noting that over the past 105 years, China has transformed from a poor nation into an important force for world peace and development. Amid profound global changes unseen in a century, China's stability and development path can offer valuable lessons for humanity's future.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing on Wednesday that political parties, leaders and people of various sectors from many countries have expressed congratulations in one way or another on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. They spoke highly of how the CPC has always put the people front and center, taken solid effort to rejuvenate the nation, constantly improved itself, led the Chinese people in making great achievements in economic and social progress, and made important contribution to world peace and development.The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a congratulatory message. In the message, the CPV Central Committee congratulated the CPC on its achievements over the past 105 years in uniting and leading the Chinese people to overcome numerous difficulties and challenges and secure remarkable accomplishments, according to the Vietnam News.President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko also sent greetings to President Xi on the 105th anniversary of the CPC founding. Lukashenko noted the special importance of Chinese initiatives in the fields of global development, security, civilization and governance, according to Belarus Today.While the founding of the CPC was historically hailed as an epoch-making milestone for the nation, today it must be viewed through the lens of world history. Under the Party's leadership, China's rapid rise has profoundly reshaped the global landscape, Yang Xuedong, director of the Department of Political Sciences at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times.Xin said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has engineered a development miracle that defies traditional Western political theories by successfully pioneering modernization and shattering the myth that modernization equals Westernization. This historic rise proves that when China does well, the world does better.Today, a strong China is also actively translating its domestic success into Chinese wisdom, offering new models for human advancement and practical solutions to global challenges, the expert said.An article published by the Herald in Zimbabwe recently noted that the 105th anniversary of the CPC is a rare and resonant milestone in modern statecraft."The CPC's journey is a testament that a people, guided by a strong and visionary party, can overcome any obstacle to build a nation that commands respect on the world stage… The CPC's 105th anniversary is therefore not just a Chinese celebration but a milestone for global solidarity. It represents a commitment to multilateralism and a vision of a world where the Global South can rise together," read the article.