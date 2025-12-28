105 years on, the world comes to understand why ‘the CPC can succeed’: Global Times editorial

A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on July 1, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning in Beijing.Addressing the gathering, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, called for continuously building a community with a shared future for humanity, holding high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefits, upholding common values of humanity, and implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, so as to lend more positive energy to world peace and development. This important speech profoundly reveals the "key code" to "why the CPC can succeed," enabling the international community to gain a deeper understanding of the CPC's value and future direction. It has attracted wide attention from all sides.Among political parties in the world, the CPC possesses unique qualities. Some Western parties have long histories, but have never been so closely bound to the destiny of their countries, nor have they possessed such a rigorous organizational system or such profound capacity for social mobilization. Unlike the loose "electoral parties" common in the West, the CPC embraces the lofty ideal of communism and is committed to the great cause of the Chinese nation across generations. It steadfastly shoulders the heavy responsibility entrusted to it by history and the people. It's a party of guiding character and is mission oriented.As General Secretary Xi emphasized, the fundamental reason why the CPC has been able to continuously achieve successes throughout its 105-year struggle and why history and the people have chosen the CPC is that the CPC boasts fine qualities with no parallel among other political parties or political forces.With 105 years of unremitting struggle, the CPC has profoundly shaped the course of world history. Any assessment of the CPC must be placed within a global framework. The international community's close attention to this important speech occurs against two broad backdrops. First, in global governance, the "four major deficits" are intertwined and steadily worsening. Global challenges continue to emerge, and the existing governance system struggles to respond effectively. Second, in domestic governance, the shortcomings of Western party systems have been starkly exposed. Problems such as interest groups hijacking public decision-making, deepening social divisions and widening wealth gaps remain unresolved. A recent CNN article noted that political decay is an endemic in the West. The world is asking: What kind of party can provide stability and hope in this turbulent era?The CPC has answered with its practice. China has risen from poverty and backwardness to become the world's second-largest economy, completing in just a few decades the industrialization process that took developed countries centuries. For many years, China's contribution to global economic growth has remained stable at around 30 percent. The CPC has also led the largest-scale poverty alleviation campaign in human history, lifting nearly 100 million rural residents out of poverty and contributing more than 70 percent to global poverty reduction. From a country once ravaged by war and economic ruin to a major nation steadily advancing Chinese modernization and helping shape global governance, the CPC has achieved a record of governance that is truly without parallel.China is home to more than 1.4 billion people - roughly equivalent to the combined population of the Western world. Governing a country of this scale is exponentially more complex than governing one with tens of millions of people. Such a populous country has successfully blazed a path of Chinese modernization, which in itself constitutes a profound contribution to the governance of modern political parties and the evolution of human civilization. At the same time, China has rejected the old path of Western expansion and plunder, enshrining peaceful development in the national constitution and the Party constitution. It advocates equality and mutual benefit, and harmony and coexistence, thereby achieving a powerful transcendence of zero-sum game thinking. The CPC has pioneered a new and outstanding form of human civilization.Chinese modernization has shattered the myth of "modernization = Westernization." It proves that developing countries with large populations and weak foundations can independently forge their own development path based on their national conditions. For Global South, China offered not only a new option but also renewed hope.Meanwhile, as profound global changes accelerate, an increasing number of people in Western countries are paying closer attention to China's practices, including its rigorous Party self-governance, grassroots governance, and commitment to self-reform. Many have been drawn to the achievements of Chinese modernization. Even Francis Fukuyama, who famously advanced the "end of history" thesis, recently acknowledged that if China continues on its current development momentum, then the predictions he made about China four decades ago would prove to be wrong, and "the Chinese have created a pretty impressive system" and that it could become "a real alternative" to Western democracy.To understand China today, one must understand the CPC. It is even more important to gain a deep understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building. This thought profoundly elucidates the fundamental questions of what the CPC is and what it aims to do. It radiates rational brilliance and personal charisma, and fully embodies the political character, value pursuits, and spiritual demeanor of contemporary Chinese communists.The Party's 105-year history has demonstrated that both history and the Chinese people were right in choosing the CPC to lead the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.The world today is far from tranquil. Yet the continued success of the CPC has brought a greater degree of certainty to an increasingly uncertain world and expanded the possibilities for humanity's future. This century-old party has infused China with vitality and resilience, while offering the world a source of long-term stability and hope for peace. The CPC advances with an unstoppable momentum. Its vision of working with the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity is as vast as the ocean, and its path is filled with brilliant light.