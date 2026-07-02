DPP authorities’ malicious schemes doomed to failure: mainland spokesperson slams politicians’ remarks on Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

When asked to comment that some DPP politicians made inappropriate remarks about the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Thursday that the enforcement of this law will help further advance cross-Straits economic, cultural exchanges and cooperation, deepen integrated development across all sectors on both sides of the Straits, enable compatriots on both sides to jointly inherit and carry forward Chinese culture, and boost Taiwan compatriots' sense of belonging, identity and pride in the Chinese nation.The DPP authorities stubbornly cling to the separatist "Taiwan independence" stance. Driven by narrow political self-interests, they have repeatedly made irresponsible comments, spread slander and fabricated falsehoods to confuse the public over the law. Their underlying aim is to stoke cross-Straits confrontation, intimidate Taiwan residents. Their malicious schemes are doomed to failure, Zhu said.Global Times