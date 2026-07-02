Chinese vice premier meets Belarusian first deputy prime minister

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong met with Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov in Beijing on Thursday.



Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two presidents' fruitful meeting on Monday has injected new impetus into the development of the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.



He said both sides should effectively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, fully leverage mechanisms such as the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, deepen and solidify mutually beneficial cooperation, and better promote their respective modernization efforts and national rejuvenation.



Snopkov expressed his willingness to deepen practical cooperation with China across various fields and advance Belarus-China relations to new heights.

