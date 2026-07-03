China to expand green, trade cooperation with Denmark -- FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

China is ready to work with Denmark to expand trade and investment cooperation, launch discussions on a new version of the green joint work program, and deepen cooperation in scientific research and innovation, green shipping and health care, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen.With a long history of exchanges, China and Denmark have achieved a number of "firsts" -- Denmark was the first Nordic country to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China and the first to establish a green transition cooperation mechanism with China, and Queen Margrethe II was also the first Western head of state to visit China after the country's reform and opening up, he said.Recalling the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties celebrated last year, Wang voiced China's readiness to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, and strengthen dialogue and cooperation across various departments and fields.As Denmark's largest trading partner in Asia, China is also willing to expand exchanges in education, culture, tourism, youth and sports, enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries and adding new dimensions to the China-Denmark comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.He expressed the hope that Danish enterprises will continue investing in China and that Denmark will provide an open, fair and predictable business environment for Chinese enterprises.Noting that both sides should jointly uphold the political foundation of bilateral relations, Wang said that China appreciates Denmark's adherence to the one-China principle and supports Denmark in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations.On international and regional affairs, Wang said both China and Denmark, as members of the UN Security Council, support multilateralism, uphold the rule of international law, and advocate the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.The two sides should strengthen communication and coordination, push for a more just and equitable global governance system, oppose all forms of unilateralism and bullying, and contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity, he said.China and the European Union (EU) are partners rather than rivals, and cooperation should remain the defining feature of China-EU relations, Wang said, expressing hope that Denmark will play a constructive role in promoting the sound and steady development of EU-China relations.Affirming Denmark's commitment to the one-China policy, Rasmussen said that the Danish side looks forward to maintaining exchanges with China at all levels, continuing open and candid dialogue, exploring a new version of the green joint work program, and expanding cooperation in economy and trade, culture, health and education.Danish enterprises are confident about China's development prospects and are willing to continue cultivating the Chinese market over the long term, he said.In a world where uncertainties abound, Rasmussen said, Denmark attaches importance to China's role as a major country and is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China through the United Nations and other platforms, uphold multilateralism and free trade, address various global challenges, and play a positive role in promoting EU-China dialogue and cooperation.