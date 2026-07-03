China's cyberspace watchdog launches crackdown on vulgar antics in group livestreams

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China's top cyberspace regulator will launch a two-month nationwide campaign to rectify disorderly practices in entertainment group livestreaming, with a focus on vulgar and exaggerated gestures, fabricated romantic pairings, bromance-for-profit, and staged conflicts, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported on Friday. China's top cyberspace regulator will launch a two-month nationwide campaign to rectify disorderly practices in entertainment group livestreaming, with a focus on vulgar and exaggerated gestures, fabricated romantic pairings, bromance-for-profit, and staged conflicts, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported on Friday.

The campaign, launched by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), aims to concentrate on rectifying issues in entertainment group livestreaming, including account registration, rule design, scene setup, performer conduct standards, and online protection of minors.For instance, using the results of battles between group livestreams or their members to manipulate streamers’ behavior, imposing vulgar, offensive, or dangerous penalties involving personal insults on the livestreamers who lost in battles, will be key targets of the crackdown, CCTV News reported.On Tuesday, Chinese social media platform Douyin announced that, since the start of this year, 43,000 accounts have had their livestreaming privileges revoked for employing vulgar penalties to spur consumer tipping.Inducing users to tip specific streamers in exchange for inappropriate and rule-breaking content and linking tip amounts to vulgar “exclusive interactions” or emotional “intimate companionship” services will also be regulated.The CAC will further crack down on fabricated plots involving manufactured conflict and feigned emotional meltdowns, which are used to deceive viewers into tipping under the pretext of offering "comfort" or "mediation."Obscene and inappropriate content in group livestream settings is another key area of focus, including using suggestive camera angles and filming techniques, and wearing revealing clothing while performing vulgar and exaggerated gestures.Flirtatious conduct between members, as well as attracting attention through appearance comparisons, mutual insults, on-screen romantic pairings, and queerbaiting during livestreams will also be regulated.In addition, the CAC will take action against infringements on the rights and interests of minors, as well as regulatory lapses and mismanagement on the part of MCN agencies operating group livestreaming troupes.Since 2025, Douyin has taken disciplinary actions against 28 group livestreaming agencies engaging in improper practices. Among them, 12 agencies have had their cooperation terminated for violations including allegedly providing brokerage services to minors and disseminating vulgar and low-quality content, domestic media outlet Jiemian News reported.Global Times