Early restoration of safe and unimpeded passage through Strait of Hormuz serves interest of all parties: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The Strait of Hormuz is a strait used for international navigation, and an early restoration of safe and unimpeded passage through the strait serves the interests of all parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday, when asked by a foreign media for comment on a Bloomberg report that some leading European powers now accept that ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz will have to pay fees to Iran and Oman.Matters concerning navigation through the strait ought to be properly addressed to respond appropriately to the widespread concerns of the international community. China stands ready to maintain communication with relevant countries and the international community on this issue, Guo told a regular press conference.Global Times