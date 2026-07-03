CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Early restoration of safe and unimpeded passage through Strait of Hormuz serves interest of all parties: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Jul 03, 2026 04:36 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


The Strait of Hormuz is a strait used for international navigation, and an early restoration of safe and unimpeded passage through the strait serves the interests of all parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday, when asked by a foreign media for comment on a Bloomberg report that some leading European powers now accept that ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz will have to pay fees to Iran and Oman.

Matters concerning navigation through the strait ought to be properly addressed to respond appropriately to the widespread concerns of the international community. China stands ready to maintain communication with relevant countries and the international community on this issue, Guo told a regular press conference.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese FM calls for respect of Iran's sovereignty, safety of navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called for respect for and safeguarding of Iran's sovereignty security and ...

US president orders military blockade of Strait of Hormuz; Chinese FM says the way to resolve the issue of the Strait is to achieve a ceasefire, end hostilities

The root cause of disruptions to navigation in the strait lies in the conflict involving Iran, and the ...

FM responds to whether Chinese special envoy will coordinate on Strait of Hormuz navigation, saying focus is to push for immediate cessation of military conflicts

On whether Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, will coordinate and ...