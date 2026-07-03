Primary school student sets world record with paper frog leaping 2.52 meters

Photo of Liang Chenhao holding his Guinness World Record certificate Photo: Screenshot from media reports

An 11‑year‑old primary school student has shattered the Guinness World Record with a paper frog that leapt an astonishing 2.52 meters, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The record-breaker is Liang Chenhao, an primary school student from Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A quiet student with a passion for paper crafts, he first learned that this feat has an official Guinness World Record with the help of his tutor Li Wei.After the pair reviewed official benchmark data, they were brimming with confidence as Liang's self-made paper frogs could effortlessly clear the 2-meter mark.However, during his record preparation, Liang came to realize that consistently achieving extraordinary jumping distances was no simple feat. The paper's dimensions, precision of creases, pressure points and release angles all had a significant impact on how far the folded frog could leap.Throughout his training, Liang maintained a daily practice routine, folding more than 100 paper frogs. After repeated trials, he found the key to victory lay not in brute force, but in the right folding technique and a precisely targeted application of pressure.Their experiments showed that smaller paper did not necessarily translate into longer leaps, leading them to settle on a 3-centimeter-by-3-centimeter square as the optimal size.Finally, in June, Liang's paper frog officially set a new Guinness World Record for the "farthest distance jumped by a folded paper frog," surpassing by a wide margin the previous mark of 1.45 meters, set in 2024 by a team of teachers and students from Guangxi Normal University, Xinhua reported.Global Times