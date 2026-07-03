PHOTO / CHINA
Coastal rest stop
By VCG Published: Jul 03, 2026 11:00 PM
An expressway service station in Rizhao, East China's Shandong Province, is transformed into an ocean-themed attraction on July 2, 2026, offering passing travelers a chance to enjoy the coastal charm along their journey. Photo: VCG

An expressway service station in Rizhao, East China's Shandong Province, is transformed into an ocean-themed attraction on July 2, 2026, offering passing travelers a chance to enjoy the coastal charm along their journey. Photo: VCG




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