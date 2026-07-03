Coastal rest stop

An expressway service station in Rizhao, East China's Shandong Province, is transformed into an ocean-themed attraction on July 2, 2026, offering passing travelers a chance to enjoy the coastal charm along their journey. Photo: VCG
Foshan Railway Station opens as pivotal hub of railway network in S China's Greater Bay Area
A visually impaired passenger experiences the electronic guide dog service at a subway station in Fuzhou, East China’s ...
China expects over 90 mln railway trips during Qingming holiday travel rush