Senior Chinese legislator attends funeral of Iran's late supreme leader

Vice Chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee He Wei visited Tehran from Thursday to Friday for the funeral of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on behalf of China.



During his stay, He met separately with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.



He conveyed China's deep condolences over the tragic passing of Khamenei, and extended sincere sympathies to the Iranian government and people, as well as to Khamenei's family.



China, he added, hopes that under the leadership of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran will restore security, stability, and development as soon as possible.



Since the two countries established diplomatic ties 55 years ago, bilateral relations have maintained steady and sound development, He noted, adding that China's commitment to developing relations with Iran will remain unwavering, and the advancement of China-Iran ties will stay unchanged.



China, he stressed, stands ready to work with Iran to promote the steady and long-term development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.



In addition, He said China welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, and hopes that both sides will implement the outcomes already achieved, maintain the ceasefire, remain rational and pragmatic, and consolidate the momentum of negotiations.



China also hopes that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz will be properly handled and that countries in the region will live in harmony, He noted.



The Iranian leaders congratulated the Communist Party of China on its 105th founding anniversary, and thanked China for sending a high-level representative to attend the late supreme leader's funeral.



They said Iran will remember China's long-running, valuable support, appreciates and supports the four global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China to elevate Iran-China relations to new levels.



Iran, they added, is willing to continue working to ease tensions through political and diplomatic channels, properly handle the Strait of Hormuz issue in accordance with international law, and develop good-neighborly and friendly relations with neighboring countries.



