China Coast Guard conducts routine law-enforcement patrols in the waters East of China’s Taiwan island





Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the China Coast Guard（CCG）, stated that on July 4, the CCG task group led by CCGS Xiushan replaced the task group led by CCGS Daishan to continue law-enforcement patrols in the waters east of China’s Taiwan Island in accordance with the law. Since June, the Daishan task group had been carrying out patrols, vessel verification, fishery protection, and rescue operations in relevant waters to ensure orderly navigation and activities, and to protect the legitimate and lawful rights and interests, as well as the lives and property of fishermen on both sides of the Strait. The CCG will continue to strengthen law-enforcement patrols in waters under China’s jurisdiction and firmly safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.