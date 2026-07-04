Maintaining correct perception of each other key to China-Sweden ties: Chinese FM
By Xinhua Published: Jul 04, 2026 09:31 PM
As China-Sweden relations have encountered some difficulties in recent years, it is particularly important for the two sides to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and rebuild mutual trust, and it is even more crucial to maintain a correct perception of each other, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.
Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm.