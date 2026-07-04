Sweden adheres to one-China policy, supports stronger China-Europe dialogue: PM
By Xinhua Published: Jul 04, 2026 09:32 PM
Sweden adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to strengthen dialogue, broaden consensus and advance mutually beneficial and promising cooperation across various fields with China, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Saturday.
Sweden also supports Europe and China in strengthening dialogue and properly managing differences, Kristersson added when meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Stockholm.