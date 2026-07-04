China ready to strengthen cooperation with Sweden, jointly address global challenges: FM

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Sweden to jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, uphold the international order based on international laws, and work together to address global challenges such as climate change, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.



Wang also said China welcomes Swedish enterprises to seize more opportunities offered by China's vast market, complete industrial chains and diverse application scenarios. Meanwhile, he expressed the hope that Sweden will provide Chinese enterprises with a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment.



Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard in Stockholm.

