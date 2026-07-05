Chinese medical team establishes nursing training base in Sierra Leone

The China-Sierra Leone Nursing Training Center was officially launched at the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital in Freetown on Friday.



Primarily managed by the 27th batch of the Chinese medical team, the center will serve as a permanent platform for nursing education and professional capacity building between the two countries.



Deputy Minister of Health 1 Charles Senessie praised China's longstanding medical assistance, saying the center would help bridge gaps in nursing education by regularly transferring advanced clinical skills and professional standards.



Li Zheng, head of the medical team, said the center represents a shift from short-term medical assistance to long-term institutional capacity building, laying a stronger foundation for sustained China-Sierra Leone health cooperation.



The center's first two-month training program has enrolled more than 40 nursing professionals from five major hospitals across Sierra Leone.



Covering eight specialized modules, including emergency care, infectious disease nursing and traditional Chinese medicine nursing, the program is designed to address pressing local healthcare needs.

