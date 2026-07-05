China, Sweden agree to strengthen cooperation, uphold multilateralism, safeguard int'l order

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard in Stockholm, Sweden, July 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Swedish counterpart, Maria Malmer Stenergard, on Saturday agreed to strengthen cooperation, uphold multilateralism, and safeguard the international order based on international laws, following a meeting in Stockholm.China and Sweden have a long history of exchanges, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said in the meeting, noting that since China started reform and opening up, the two countries have long been each other's largest trading partners in Asia and the Nordic region, respectively.Wang said the valuable experience accumulated through decades of bilateral exchanges is that the two sides should maintain an objective and rational perception of each other, uphold an attitude of mutual respect, seek common ground while properly managing differences, and remain committed to mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.China-Sweden relations experienced setbacks over the past few years, but since Stenergard visited China last year, bilateral relations have continued to improve and gain momentum, Wang said, stressing that this positive trend should be cherished.China is ready to work with Sweden to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations, Wang said, expressing his hope that Sweden will continue to abide by the one-China principle and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations.Noting that more than 10,000 Swedish companies currently conduct trade with China, Wang said China welcomes Swedish enterprises to further seize the opportunities offered by China's vast market, complete industrial chains and diverse application scenarios.He also expressed hope that Sweden will provide Chinese enterprises operating in the country with a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment.The two sides can make good use of platforms such as the China-Sweden Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation, strengthen collaboration in emerging areas, including scientific and technological innovation, green transition and the circular economy, and promote more cultural and people-to-people exchanges, Wang said.Wang noted that the international situation is undergoing complex and profound changes, with multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations facing severe challenges, and the world risks sliding back into the law of the jungle.Describing China and Sweden as both supporters of multilateralism and beneficiaries of free trade, Wang said China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Sweden to jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, uphold the international order based on international laws, and work together to address global challenges such as climate change.Stenergard said the Swedish government attaches great importance to its relations with China. Sweden-China relations are developing well, with exchanges on the rise and bilateral ties holding enormous potential, she added.Sweden's adherence to the one-China principle will remain unchanged, Stenergard said, adding that Sweden will strengthen dialogue with China at all levels, make full use of bilateral mechanisms such as the joint committees on economic and trade cooperation and scientific and technological cooperation, and expand collaboration in trade, green transition, ecological and environmental protection, scientific and technological innovation, artificial intelligence and sustainable development.The Swedish side highly appreciates China's visa-free policy for Swedish citizens and looks forward to expanding academic, educational and personnel exchanges with China to consolidate the public support base for friendship, she said.Noting that today's world is fraught with instability and uncertainty, Stenergard said Sweden is ready to strengthen communication with China, uphold the principles of international law and multilateral trade rules, and promote world peace, development and prosperity.The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard in Stockholm, Sweden, July 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)