China launches new satellite group for commercial constellation

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on July 4, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 5:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will form part of the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. (Photo by Li Tiantian/Xinhua)

China sent a new satellite group into space on Saturday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.The satellite group was launched at 5:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will form part of the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network.This launch marked the 655th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center.

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on July 4, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 5:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will form part of the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. (Photo by Li Tiantian/Xinhua)

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on July 4, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 5:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will form part of the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. (Photo by Li Tiantian/Xinhua)

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on July 4, 2026. The satellite group was launched at 5:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully. It will form part of the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network. (Photo by Li Tiantian/Xinhua)