China and Russia to conduct joint naval exercise and patrols to counter maritime security threats

Picture of "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise. Photo: VCG

Chinese and Russian navies will hold the "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise in July in waters and airspace near the port city of Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, China's Ministry of National Defense announced Sunday.Following the exercise, some forces from both sides will conduct a joint maritime patrol in relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said in a statement.The ministry said the drill is part of the annual cooperation plan between the two militaries in responding to security challenges and safeguarding regional peace and stability.With the arrival of the Russian vessels, all participating forces from both sides have assembled for the joint exercise in Qingdao. The Chinese side held a welcome ceremony for the Russian task force at the port.At around 10 am on Sunday, after the Russian Navy's guided-missile cruiser Varyag completed berthing, the commander of the Russian task force and the commanding officers of the participating vessels disembarked.The Russian contingent includes the guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the frigate Rezkiy, the large submarine Ufa, and the rescue vessel Igor Belousov. The Chinese side has deployed the guided-missile destroyers Kaifeng and Anshan, the guided-missile frigate Wuhu, the comprehensive supply ship Kekexilihu, the submarine rescue ship Yangchenghu, and one submarine.Both sides have assigned shipborne helicopters and marine personnel to participate in the exercise.The exercise, themed "joint response to maritime security threats," will be conducted in three phases: force assembly, port planning and coordination, and at-sea operations. It aims to demonstrate the two navies' capability and determination to jointly address maritime security challenges, safeguard regional and international peace and stability, and further deepen the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.During the port phase, the two sides will hold courtesy meetings, conduct joint operational planning, and engage in professional seminars and exchanges. Participating officers and sailors will also tour each other's vessels and take part in activities including a friendly basketball match and a reception. At sea, the exercise will feature a range of training scenarios, including joint reconnaissance, air and missile defense, and maritime strike operations.Global Times