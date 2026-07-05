2 dead, 4 injured in truck explosion in China's Inner Mongolia

Two people were killed and four others injured when a truck exploded following a collision in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, according to local authorities.



The accident occurred at 11:27 a.m. on Sunday on a national highway in the region's East Ujimqin Banner. The blast and resulting shockwave were triggered when the truck carrying ammonium nitrate collided with a transport vehicle.



The injured people have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

