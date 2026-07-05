Europe’s heatwave: A lesson in foresight in a multipolar world

Tourists cool off beside an outdoor misting fan near the Colosseum amid a heatwave in Rome, ltaly on June 21, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

The heatwave currently affecting much of Europe is not merely an exceptional climatic event. It also reveals profound changes in the fields of economics, public policy, industrial strategy and, more broadly, governance in an increasingly multipolar world.The growing demand among European consumers for Chinese-made air conditioners is not driven by ideology. It reflects a simple reality: When faced with a concrete need, people naturally seek products that are available, reliable, innovative and affordable. In an open market economy, consumers ultimately make their choices based on practical considerations rather than political rhetoric.However, the real lesson extends far beyond the air-conditioning market itself.For several decades, China has pursued a development strategy based on long-term vision. This approach has been supported by sustained investment in infrastructure, scientific research, technological innovation, industrial capacity and education. It has enabled China to anticipate global market trends and respond rapidly to changing consumer demand.Long-term planning is certainly not a universal solution, nor is any governance model without limitations. It must constantly evolve to meet new economic and social realities. Nevertheless, when planning remains flexible and adaptive, it provides strategic continuity that helps societies prepare for major technological, industrial and environmental transformations rather than merely reacting to them.Europe, by contrast, often appears constrained by shorter political cycles. Multiple levels of decision-making, frequent changes of governments and differing national priorities sometimes make it difficult to sustain coherent industrial strategies over several decades. As a result, responses to major challenges are too often reactive instead of anticipatory.The current debate over air conditioning illustrates this situation. For many years, parts of the European debate focused more on the possible drawbacks of widespread air conditioning than on preparing societies for increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves. Today, extreme temperatures are becoming a recurring reality, populations are more exposed and citizens' expectations are evolving rapidly. Chinese companies have successfully adapted to these new market conditions, just as they have done in other sectors such as solar energy, batteries, electric vehicles and household technologies.Rather than seeking to assign blame, this situation invites a broader strategic reflection. The essential question is why some countries and industries have anticipated these transformations more effectively than others.More than 20 years ago, in a report prepared for the European Commission during the presidency of Romano Prodi, I recommended establishing regular and structured dialogue between the EU and China across a wide range of fields, including the economy, transportation, finance, environmental protection, migration and scientific research. The objective was not simply to expand exchanges, but to better understand the profound transformations already taking place in China and to anticipate their implications for Europe.This discussion also encourages us to move beyond ideological confrontation. Every country develops according to its own history, culture, institutions, opportunities and constraints. Pragmatism means identifying the most effective solutions while taking these realities into account rather than assuming that a single model can apply everywhere.From this perspective, relations between Europe and China would benefit from a more pragmatic approach. Differences will inevitably remain, as they do between all major powers. Yet such differences should not prevent cooperation in areas where common interests clearly exist, including innovation, energy transition, infrastructure, public health and adaptation to climate change.Therefore, the example of Chinese air conditioners represents something much larger than a commercial success story. It highlights the growing importance of anticipation, innovation and strategic continuity in an increasingly competitive and interconnected world.As global challenges become ever more complex, Europe's objective should not simply be to respond to China's rise but also to strengthen its own capacity for long-term planning, technological innovation and industrial competitiveness. Constructive cooperation and healthy competition are not mutually exclusive; they can reinforce one another when guided by mutual respect and shared interests.The author is an expert in geopolitics and human geography from the University of Paris-VIII. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn