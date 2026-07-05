China dispatches additional working teams to aid flood control in Guangxi, Liaoning

China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Sunday dispatched two more working teams to Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China and Liaoning Province in the country's northeast to assist and guide local flood-control and disaster relief efforts, the ministry said.



The ministry, together with relevant government departments, held a joint consultation to review the flood-control and typhoon response situation and make arrangements for flood-control and typhoon response work.



Affected by the remnants of Typhoon Maysak, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across south China and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, raising the risks of river flooding, mountain torrents, geological disasters and urban waterlogging.



Meanwhile, rainfall is forecast to become more frequent and intense across northern China, with scattered heavy downpours expected in parts of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, northeast China, other parts of north China and the Huanghuai region.



The consultation stressed the need to step up efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks, closely monitor flooding in small and medium-sized rivers, and strengthen early warning, evacuation, temporary control measures and emergency drainage.

