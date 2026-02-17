China ready to expand cooperation with Finland in green transition, AI: Chinese FM
By Xinhua Published: Jul 06, 2026 12:14 AM
China is ready to work with Finland in the spirit of openness and win-win cooperation to implement the Joint Action Plan between China and Finland, expand trade and investment, and deepen cooperation in areas including green transition, scientific and technological innovation and artificial intelligence(AI), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.
Wang made the remarks during talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in Helsinki.