China, Finland agree to strengthen cooperation, jointly address challenges

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged on Sunday to strengthen cooperation and coordination and to jointly address challenges.



During the meeting in southwest Finland's Turku with Stubb, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China stands ready to work with Finland, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, to stay committed to the China-Finland future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership, strengthen coordination, share opportunities and tackle challenges together.



For his part, Stubb said Finland looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges with China, expanding cooperation in emerging areas such as the green economy and artificial intelligence, deepening multilateral coordination, and jointly addressing global challenges.

