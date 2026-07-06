China keeps basketball World Cup dream alive, advances to second round with win over Chinese Taipei

China's Hu Jinqiu (right) shoots during the match against Chinese Taipei on July 6, 2026 in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: VCG

China booked its place in the second round of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers with a commanding 92-74 victory over Chinese Taipei on Monday, keeping its World Cup hopes alive after a must-win Group B clash.Entering the game on the back of a disappointing 92-73 home defeat to Japan on Friday, China needed a victory to stay in contention for one of the two remaining qualification spots from the group after Japan had already secured progression.The Chinese side responded emphatically, taking control from the opening quarter and building a double-digit lead before halftime. China maintained its advantage throughout the second half, effectively neutralizing any hopes of a comeback from Chinese Taipei as it closed out a convincing victory.The result marked an immediate response from head coach Guo Shiqiang's squad following its home setback against Japan, a loss that had left China at the bottom of the tightly contested four-team Group B and facing a do-or-die situation in its final first-round game.China's defense, criticized after conceding 92 points to Japan, showed significant improvement, while the offense moved the ball more fluidly and capitalized on transition opportunities.The team established control early and never relinquished it, avoiding the late-game drama that characterized its 92-74 comeback victory over Chinese Taipei in their previous meeting in Manila in March.The victory sends China through to the second round of the Asian qualifiers, where 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six.Results carried over from the first round will count toward the standings, with the top three teams from each group and the best fourth-placed team joining host Qatar at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.