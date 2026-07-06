2 dead, 55,000 affected as floods hit south China's Guangxi

Two people were killed and about 55,000 others affected after torrential rains triggered flooding and breaches at several reservoirs in Nanning City, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said at a media conference held on Monday.



A total of 48,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, according to the briefing by officials.



The casualties and evacuations came as Typhoon Maysak brought torrential rains to most parts of Nanning between 8 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Monday. Water levels at 59 rivers in Guangxi exceeded warning levels at 8 p.m. Monday.



Huang Lu, deputy head of the municipal emergency management bureau, said floodwaters in the affected areas showed signs of receding as of 8 p.m. Monday. Early warning and evacuation measures have also been put in place for villages that may face further flooding, and related efforts are ongoing.



China has allocated 150,000 disaster relief items to Guangxi, as relief work continues following rainstorm-triggered floods affecting Nanning, as well as areas like Guigang, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday.



China's Ministry of Water Resources on Monday upgraded the flood-control emergency response for Guangxi from Level III to Level II.

