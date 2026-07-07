China Coast Guard takes necessary control measures as Japanese fishing vessel illegally enters China’s territorial waters off Chiwei Yu
By Global Times Published: Jul 07, 2026 10:35 AM
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The Japanese fishing vessel Zuiho Maru illegally entered China's territorial waters off Chiwei Yu. China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels took necessary control measures in accordance with the law, issued warnings, and expelled the vessel, CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue said on Tuesday.
Jiang stressed that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. He urged the Japanese side to immediately cease all acts of infringement and provocation in the waters concerned.
The spokesperson added that the CCG will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement operations in the territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.