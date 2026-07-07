Landslide in northwest China's Gansu leaves multiple people missing, 17 rescued

A landslide struck a township in Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, early on Tuesday morning, leaving multiple people missing.



The landslide occurred at a village in Nanhe township at around 6:56 a.m., according to local authorities. A total of 33 people are believed to be buried, and 17 of them have been rescued.



All-out search and rescue operations are underway.

